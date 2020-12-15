“It’s a dream come true to represent my country at the World Juniors.”
Those are the first words that came out of Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak’s mouth when asked over the phone how it feels to be named to Hockey Canada’s World Junior hockey championship roster.
The good news was delivered to Korczak by his family. He said that while it was emotional, having the news come from them meant that much more.
“I found out yesterday morning from a Facetime call from my mom, dad and brother. It was pretty cool. I was nervous and a little bit scared heading into the final cuts, but to get that news from them was something really special. I haven’t seen them in what feels like a long time, so to hear that news from them was obviously something huge for me and for them too.”
It was an unconventional camp all the around. Normally taking place in Ontario, the camp was held in a bubble in Red Deer, Alta., with a record number four dozen players in attendance.
Korczak said the large number of players made him nervous at first, but once he shook off the rust, he felt like himself again.
“I think for the first couple of days it was a little scary and nerve-racking, I hadn’t played a meaningful game or participated in as intense a practice since our final game in Kelowna back in March. Once I got my feet under me, I started to feel comfortable and just played my game. At the end of the day, things worked out pretty well for me.”
Everyone on the Canadian roster earned it.
After two positive COVID-19 cases, the players and staff paused camp to enter a 14-day quarantine.
“It was a little different for sure, not skating or working out for two weeks was something that none of us are used to. Obviously not skating for a while wasn’t great; we were trying to adapt to different ways of training and staying in shape. It was a different world for us. We had spin bikes that we went pretty hard on.
“Meals would be delivered to us every day three times a day, someone would knock on our door and leave it in the hall, we would quickly open the door and grab it. In the evenings, we would have a social activity over Zoom. A few well-known Canadians popped into those calls to talk and sing to us.
“I’m glad we got through it together as a team.”
Korczak has represented Canada before, helping the Red and White win gold at the 2018 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, or the world under-18 championship.
He was Kelowna’s second-leading scorer last season, totalling 11 goals and 38 assists in 60 games.
Of Team Canada’s 22 skaters, 20 of them are first-round NHL picks. The two exceptions are Korczak (2nd round, Vegas Golden Knights) and Moncton Wildcats defenceman Jordan Spence (4th round, L.A. Kings).
Kelowna Rockets forward Pavel Novak cracked the Czech Republic’s roster, while Canadians and Czechs won’t face off in regulation, Korczak says the possibility of playing against him would be fun.
“It would be a pretty cool experience if Pavel and I get the chance to play against each other.”
The 2021 World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany at 3 p.m. PT.
All games are to be broadcast on TSN.
Special to The Daily Courier
Game Time
At Edmonton
All Times Pacific
Group A
Canada, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Switzerland
Group B
Austria, Czech Republic, Russia, Sweden, U.S.
ROUND ROBIN
Friday, Dec. 25
Switzerland vs. Slovakia, 11 a.m.
Germany vs. Finland, 3 p.m.
Russia vs. United States, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Sweden vs. Czech Republic, 11 a.m.
Germany vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
United States vs. Austria, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Finland vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.
Slovakia vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Czech Republic vs. Russia, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28
Austria vs. Sweden, 3 p.m.
Slovakia vs. Germany, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
United States vs. Czech Republic, 11 a.m.
Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.
Austria vs. Russia, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Finland vs. Slovakia, 11 a.m.
Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m.
Russia vs. Sweden, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Czech Republic vs. Austria, 11 a.m.
Canada vs. Finland, 3 p.m.
Sweden vs. United States, 6:30 p.m.
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Jan. 2
Quarterfinals
9 a.m., 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4
Semifinals
3 and 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Third Place
Semifinal Losers, 2:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal Winners, 6:30 p.m.