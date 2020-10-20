It didn’t take long for Emma Bulawka to shake the rust from her blades.
The Kelowna Skating Club athlete won gold in the senior women’s level at a Super Series figure-skating competition in Burnaby on the weekend.
Bulawka scored 120.85 points to clinch the gold. The 17-year-old athlete finished sixth at last season’s nationals.
Eighteen local skaters traveled to Burnaby for the event, which was held at Scotia Barn with careful operating guidelines.
In a unique format, judges and officials evaluated a live stream of the competitive performances from their own homes, where sophisticated online software was used to score the skaters in real time.
The local team had great performances despite a long layoff from competition, winning five medals.
Kelowna’s Ashley Sales had two strong outings in the junior women’s event, winning both the short and free program segments and capturing the gold medal with a 129.58-point finish.
At the Novice level, 14-year-old Emily Sales won group 2 with a strong score of 105.16 points.
Another highlight of the weekend occurred at the Pre-Novice level, as Gabrielle Jugnauth posted a personal best score of 97.85 points to capture the gold medal for her group. Her teammate, Konstantina Lock, finished with the silver medal.
Next up for the Kelowna Skating Club will be the BC Sectional Championships next month.
Burnaby was the first B.C. competition since March.