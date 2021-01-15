We can safely assume Kelowna Rockets president Bruce Hamilton is a man of faith, because he keeps on moving forward in his pursuit of hosting hockey games this season at Prospera Place.
“At least there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he told me on Thursday. “And it’s not a train.”
Nor is it St. Peter at the pearly gates.
A 2021 Western Hockey League season is still alive, Hamilton said, and there’s good reason to believe the nation’s vaccine efforts are going to loosen restrictions sooner rather than later.
Which is a good thing considering the rough ride the COVID-19 pandemic has had with everything in our lives, WHL games included.
Hamilton won’t go so far as saying when these games will take place, but he reaffirmed the league’s commitment to hold some kind of season in 2021.
Could that season stretch into summer? The WHL would happily host games in May, should it come to that, Hamilton said.
The WHL hasn’t played since March 12, and has twice announced start dates to a COVID-friendly hockey season only to backtrack. The latest message from the league is a 24-game schedule with a TBD start date.
Putting fans in the rink is another issue that will be resolved once the league gets a green light from health officials.
Until Dr. Bonnie Henry and her provincial counterparts are satisfied it’s safe, the WHL will have to hang tight.
“Dr. Henry is going to decide what we’re going to do in the end, anyway,” Hamilton said.
The league has been working full-time on return-to-play protocols that satisfy provincial and state officials in six jurisdictions: Oregon, Washington State, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
A bubble concept isn’t feasible, so players will likely be restricted to home, school and the rink, and that’s it.
Hamilton suspects that won’t be a problem for the Rockets. “Just getting the opportunity to play” will likely help them overcome those challenges.
What they can do to prepare is bolstering their tech. The WHL has partnered with Verizon to beef up its online broadcasting service.
The system is being “totally upgraded,” Hamilton said. New cameras can provide “TV quality” images and there’s no limit on the number of fans who can subscribe.
Techies were inside Prospera Place doing tests this week.
Korczak’s 2nd silver lining
Kelowna defenceman Kaedan Korczak is all-too aware of what it feels like to be on the other side of the numbers game.
He helped Canada win a silver medal at the World Juniors in Edmonton, but played sparingly. Hamilton said the Team Canada coaches were forced into tough decisions, and put their faith into five or six other guys ahead of Kelowna’s top D-man.
Korczak then joined training camp with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, the team that drafted him in 2019. Vegas has 10 NHL veterans on defence, so sent the 19-year-old Yorkton, Sask., native to their AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights.
He can remain there until the WHL season begins, soaking up professional coaching and competition.
“And I’m good with that,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton has managed two Canadian entries at the World Juniors, and said in past years injuries would have pressed Korczak into a larger role. But without a regular season to contend with, Canada survived the World Juniors relatively unscathed. The Rockets’ advice to Korczak during that time? “Be a great teammate.”
If you know Korczak, you know that wasn’t an issue.
Czech mates
Rockets forward Pavel Novak and defenceman Michael Krutil were also at the World Juniors with the Czech Republic.
Novak (Minnesota Wild) has been loaned to a club in the top division of Czech pro hockey, while Krutil was just released by the Chicago Blackhawks back to his homeland and is likely to find himself a club there, too.
That’s also good news for the Rockets, provided they can get the Czech mates back to Canada quickly enough once a season does — finally — get going.
The world juniors was also a great chance for the Rockets to get a longer look at Krutil.
They chose the six-foot-three, 202-pound rear-guard in the CHL import draft last spring.
Hamilton saw plenty of skill from the big-framed Krutil even if he was held without a point at the worlds.
“We’re real happy with him,” Hamilton said. “He’s going to be a dynamic player for us. … There’s lots there that will be fun to work with.”
Novak scored once and added two assists for the Czechs, who lost to Canada 3-0 in the quarter-finals.
Hamilton said it was unusual for the Eastern European nation to include Novak on the club, because he doesn’t turn 19 until April.
But Novak — who scored 25 goals and 33 assists last season in Kelowna as a rookie — is no ordinary player. Don’t be surprised to see him play a larger role for the Czechs at next year’s World Juniors.
Virtually Exhausted
Hamilton said the Rockets’ coaching staff has become experts at hosting video conferences during the pandemic.
Kris Mallette, Vern Fiddler and Scott Hoyer host weekly meetings with players. They watch video clips from last season together and ensure players keep up with their fitness.
It’s all in an effort to avoid any “ruts.”
“They’ve done all kinds of projects with them,” Hamilton said.
It’s the best of a bad situation, the Rockets’ GM admitted.
“We’re all done with Zoom calls,” he said.
Amen to that.
Dave Trifunov is The Daily Courier’s managing editor. Email: dave.trifunov@ok.bc.ca.