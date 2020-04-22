Connor Bedard is seen in this undated handout photo. There won't be any surprises when it's time for the Regina Pats to officially announce the No. 1 selection at the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. Regina general manager John Paddock has made it clear that come Wednesday when it's his turn to make a pick he is going with forward Connor Bedard, the first player to ever be awarded exceptional player status for the WHL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Sport School Hockey League *MANDATORY CREDIT*