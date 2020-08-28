The Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors of the BC Hockey League both recently announced the addition of new defencemen to their roster.
The Vees acquired 17-year-old Owen Murray from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
The Warriors picked up six-foot-six defender Kyle Pow from the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Murray, acquired for future considerations, is a decorated defenceman despite his young age. He had a rookie-of-the-year season during the 2018-19 campaign with the Portage Terriers. The five-foot-10, 181-pound defender posted nine goals and 32 assists for 41 points in 55 games with the Terriers in his 16-year-old season before registering two goals and five assists for seven points in 15 playoff games when Portage won the MJHL and Anavet Cup, advancing to the RBC Cup tournament.
Last year, the Decker, Man., product was nearly a point-per-game player, scoring four goals while adding 22 assists for 26 points in 30 games played in a year shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murray also represented Canada at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Dawson Creek, playing for Team Canada West. The blue liner is set to attend the University of Massachusetts-Amherst following his career in junior hockey.
Pow, 20, comes to the Warriors after spending last season with the Trail Smoke Eaters, Fort McMurray Oil Barons (AJHL) and Winnipeg Ice (WHL). The Nanaimo native recorded two goals, four assists and 145 penalty minutes in 41 games with the three organizations.
“We look forward to adding Kyle to our lineup,” said Warriors Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Kyle is a force on the back end and should compliment our roster nicely heading into this season.”
Both players were acquired for future considerations.