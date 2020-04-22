Mount Boucherie graduate Ben Gammel will be playing volleyball next season for the Olds College Broncos.
Gammel is following in the footsteps of his sister, Avery, who’s captain of the Broncos’ women’s team.
“We are so excited to add Ben to our team for this upcoming season. He brings with him a tenacious way on how he plays defence.
“He reads the play well and gets himself in a good position to get lots of digs.
“His confidence in passing will certainly become a great attribute on our team,” said head coach Ryan Marsden in a press release.
Gammel, who will study business management, said: “I’m excited to join a growing program with head coach Ryan Marsden. The team seems eager to keep improving and I would love to help play my part in the team’s future success.”
Gammel was one of three players who committed to the Broncos with Seth Muller from Cranford, Alta., and Askiy Walkingbear from Thunderchild, Sask.
Olds is located between Calgary and Red Deer.