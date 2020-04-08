Kelowna Rockets forward Pavel Novak is ranked No. 85 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters for the 2020 NHL Draft.
Central Scouting on Wednesday revealed its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, and top international players.
The top local prospect is Jack Finley, a six-foot-five centre who plays for the Spokane Chiefs. The Kelowna native is ranked 38th among North American skaters. He’s the son of Jeff Finley, a former Rockets assistant coach who now scouts for the Winnipeg Jets.
The younger Finley scored 19 goal and 38 assists for 57 points in 61 games this season.
Novak’s ranking projects him to be a third-round selection at the draft in Montreal.
The 17-year-old Czech Republic product led the Rockets in points with 58 (25 goals, 33 assists) in 55 games. He also led the team in goals and game-winning goals (five), and his eight power-play goals tied Nolan Foote for the team lead.
Four BCHL players cracked the rankings, including Danny Weight (142) of the Penticton Vees and Trey Taylor (216) of the Vernon Vipers.
Weight finished in the top-10 in league scoring in his first BCHL season, putting up 60 points in 58 games. His 25 goals on the year also tied him for most on his team.
The Lattingtown, N.Y., native is the son of former NHL player and coach Doug Weight and is in his second year of draft eligibility. He is committed to Boston College for the fall.
Taylor had six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in his second season in the BCHL. He also contributed six points in 21 playoff games in 2018-19 and was a big part of Vernon’s run to the Fred Page Cup Final.