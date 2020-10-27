The Kelowna Rockets have loaned forwards Dallon Wilton to the Neepawa Natives and Jake Poole to the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League until Dec. 20.
Wilton, from Beausejour, Man., played 46 games for the Rockets last season, posting four points (2G, 2A) and 19 penalty minutes.
Kelowna drafted the six-two, 218-pound winger in the third round (No. 47) at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.
Poole, 18, appeared in 59 games as a rookie for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season, collecting 16 points (4G, 12A) and 17 penalty minutes.
WHL roster players who have been granted temporary transfers will be permitted to play at the Junior A, Junior B, or Under-18 level until mid-December with WHL training camps to begin following the Christmas break.
The 2020-21 WHL regular season is scheduled to start Jan. 8. The WHL continues to work with each of the governments and health authorities in the provinces and states on obtaining the necessary approvals to commence play.