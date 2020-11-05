The coronavirus pandemic scuttled induction ceremonies at the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton this year, but the hall still wants to celebrate.
Executive director Blain Ford says the Hall of Fame is instead creating an exhibit dedicated to senior hockey leagues in the province.
But creating the displays for one team — the 1950s-era Kelowna Packers — has proven difficult. It’s why Ford is issuing a public call for artifacts related to the club that could be displayed in Penticton.
“We haven’t had as much luck in the Okanagan,” Ford said. “There used to be the old Okanagan Senior Hockey League which ran from 1951 to 1961.”
Within that league there was Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops, and it has been Packer memorabilia that’s been hardest to track down.
“In particular, I’m after some artifacts,” Ford said. “Maybe a jersey from the Kelowna Packers, if possible. … But (also) anything related to that. Pictures, or an old set of gloves, programs or old pucks. Anything that would look good on display in a museum.”
The Packers reached the heights of international hockey in 1958 when they lost the Allan Cup final to the Belleville McFarlands.
While Belleville went on to represent Canada at the 1959 world championships, Kelowna toured the Soviet Union and Sweden, playing the Wings of Soviet, Moscow Dynamos, Russian army and Soviet juniors.
Kelowna went 2-1-2 against the Soviets and 3-0 against Sweden’s national team in November of 1959.
“These senior leagues were the biggest ticket in town,” Ford said. “Speaking to people who were playing or attending these games back then, or even a little bit later, that was all the buzz in town at those times, going down to the local rink and watching senior teams play.”
Okanagan clubs were no strangers to championships in that era, either.
The 1955 Penticton Vees won the world championship thanks to an Allan Cup title the previous winter. The Vees were also Allan Cup finalists in 1953.
The Vernon Canadians stitched together some fine seasons, winning the 1956 Allan Cup and losing in the ’59 final against the Whitby Dunlops.
If you have Kelowna Packers artifacts from the 1950s or 1960s, call Ford at 778-559-3263 or email executive.director@bchhf.com.
You can also arrange to loan artifacts to the Hall of Fame.
See bchhof.com for more information.