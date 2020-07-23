An annual charity softball tournament led by a pair of local NHLers is changing formats this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament featuring teams led by retired defenceman Josh Gorges and Dallas Stars' forward Blake Comeau won't happen on the field.
So Hombase 2.0, as it's now called, will feature two-time champions Team Gorges and Team Comeau competitng to raise money online.
WInner collects the Homebase Cup.
The event so far has raised $320,000 for JoeAnna's House, a home away from home for the families of out-of-town patients at Kelowna General Hospital.
The event features an online 50-50 lottery.
Go to kghfoundation.com to purchase Homebase 2.0 50/50 lottery tickets.