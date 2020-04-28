The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will be seeking financial assistance from the provincial and federal governments in light of the negative impact being felt by its 20 member teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The KIJHL, which consists of 13 community-owned teams and seven privately owned clubs, has already experienced heavy financial losses due to the virus and expects continued challenges when play resumes.
For that reason, the league is looking to the provincial government for support, and will also hope to tap into a program announced by the federal government that has earmarked $500 million towards arts, culture and sport organizations.
“Our league has been operating for more than 50 years and our teams make a huge impact in their communities, both on and off the ice," says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois.
"The reality we're facing now is that without some financial assistance from the government, that may not be able to continue. When it comes to quantifying the negative financial impact on our league and teams, it's clear we’re feeling the effects in a number of different areas."
In March, the eight teams still involved in the Teck Cup playoffs lost significant revenue upon the cancellation of the remainder of the season. And all 20 clubs are now managing without anticipated proceeds from annual spring tryout camps.
The league's teams have already begun the process of tightening budgets ahead of the 2020-21 season, mindful of what is likely to amount to unprecedented lost revenue from decreased sponsorship and ticket sales.
"When you put all of that together, the impact at the individual team level could very well be in the tens of thousands of dollars," says Dubois. "And when you factor in all 20 teams in our league, it wouldn’t be a stretch to project an overall impact of $1 million or more."
Beyond the troubling financial outlook, the KIJHL is keeping close tabs on the latest information from Hockey Canada and the relevant health authorities to determine when its teams can get back to on-ice activities.
"We’re hopeful that we can proceed with a full 2020-21 season beginning in September, but there are a number of hurdles to clear before we get to that point,” Dubois added.
“We’re thinking positively, because we know everybody involved with our league wants to be back on the ice, but we’re also planning ahead in case the season is delayed, or the financial challenges put us in a spot where plans have to change on the fly.”