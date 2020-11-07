It didn’t take long for Jack Finley to make an impression.
And that’s what you’d expect from a six-foot-five NHL draft pick.
Finley scored once and added an assist as the West Kelowna Warriors defeated the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 3-2 on Friday night at Shaw Centre in the B.C. Hockey League.
Finley, a Kelowna native, played his first BCHL game Friday on loan from the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs. He will skate with the Warriors until Dec. 20 and the expected start of WHL training camps.
John Evans and Matthew Stienburg — the game’s first star — also notched a goal and assist while Johnny Derrick made 24 saves in goal.
Danny Ciccarello and Simon Tassy replied for Salmon Arm; Riley Kohonick took the loss in goal after 22 saves. West Kelowna was 1-for-5 on the power play and held the Silverbacks scoreless in four chances.
Each time Salmon Arm scored on Friday night, the Warriors would respond.
Ciccarello made it 1-0 at 9:32 of the first, but Finley — a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect — tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal late in the opening period.
Tassy put Salmon Arm ahead early in the second with a shorthanded marker, but Stienburg tied it again three minutes later.
Evans scored the winner with 12 seconds to play in the second period, the first time West Kelowna led the entire game.
The victory assures West Kelowna (6-4-1) second place in the Okanagan Cup extended preseason tournament. The Warriors and Silverbacks will meet again tonight. No fans are allowed into the arenas; however, games are to be broadcast on HockeyTV.com.
West Kelowna will also look ahead to next weekend’s one-game semifinal against the Vernon Vipers, who lost Friday 4-0 to the Penticton Vees.
Tyler Ho — with two, including a shorthanded goal midway through the third period — Liam Malmquist and Matteo Costantini scored for the Vees. Kaeden Lane earned the win with 25 saves. Vernon’s Koen MacInnes made 28 saves in the loss.
Penticton (10-1) leads the Okanagan Cup standings ahead of West Kelowna (6-4-1), Vernon (3-5-3) and Salmon Arm (3-7-1).
Penticton and Salmon Arm will play in the other semifinal next weekend.