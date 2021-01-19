Malindi Elmore has landed a blue-chip recruit as she continues to build her cross-country running program at UBC Okanagan toward national medal contention with the signing of Joanna Brown.
Brown is an Ottawa-born athlete who ran for three years with the University of Guelph from 2011-2013.
During that time, her squad won three straight national championships, with Brown herself earning All-Canadian status in the national race, finishing 14th, eighth, and 12th respectively.
After her three years as an All-Canadian student-athlete, Brown paused her university career to concentrate on her number one sport—the triathlon.
A member of Triathlon Canada's national team since 2010, Brown has been on the path as a world-renowned triathlete for the past 10 years.
In 2010, Brown hit the podium with a bronze at the Junior Triathlon World Championship.
In 2012, she was once again the third-best in the world, this time at the U23 World Championships. After a 13th place finish at the 2015 Pan-Am Games, Brown finished top five at several World Cup and other elite international competitions in 2017.
Most recently, in 2018, the future UBCO runner grabbed another bronze medal, this time at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Elmore, herself an Olympian (1,500 metres, 2004) and the Canadian marathon record holder, said she’s thrilled to have Brown join the team.
"Not only is Joanna a tremendous runner, she is also a strong leader," says Elmore.
"Having someone with so much experience training and racing at a world-class level will be such a great opportunity for both me as a coach and the other athletes to learn from. Our women's team is continuing to build in speed and depth and the addition of Jo is like putting the cherry on top."
A dedicated national-level athlete, Brown has multiple reasons for finishing her degree at UBCO, as she looks forward to asserting herself as a groundbreaker and a builder in the young Heat cross country program.
“After a decade as an elite athlete, I am so excited to come to UBCO and be a part of the team that the coaches and the athletes are building,” she said in a press release. “I hope to become an integral part of the team, learn from the coaches and compete in a sport that is my passion. At the same time, pursuing an academic degree in a field that interests me."
The Okanagan's reputation and the world-class education UBCO offers made the choice easy for the triathlete, who will be enrolled as a psychology major with an eye on medical school following her undergrad.
"As someone who spends a good portion of her time outside, I am infatuated with the lakes and mountains. Academically, UBCO offers a lot of flexibility as a transfer student and allowed me to maximize my transfer credits and choose my program of study,” Brown said.
Prior to arriving on the Okanagan campus this fall, Brown said she hopes to squeeze one more important triathlon as a member of Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics (provided they are not postponed or cancelled).
She will have some company while in Tokyo, as the woman who just recruited her, Elmore, is expected to be at the start line for the women's marathon.