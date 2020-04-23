For the second year in a row, Kelowna has been named the top mid-size city (50,000-150,000 population) for sports hosting by the Canadian Sports Tourism Alliance.
The award recognizes the collaboration between the City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna on attracting national championships and international competitions.
Kelowna hosted Skate Canada in 2019 and this year was to host the Memorial Cup and world mixed senior curling championships before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire sports schedule.
The Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men's curling championships is to take place in Kelowna in 2021.
“We remain committed to partnerships that continue building Kelowna’s national reputation as a host city for sports excellence, tournaments and major events like the Apple Triathlon and Okanagan Marathon,” said Mayor Colin Basran in a news release. “Sports and event tourism are important draws for travel to Kelowna, and a key component of the tourism sector’s $1.25 billion in annual economic output.”
Kamloops finished second and Victoria third in the same category.