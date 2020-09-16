An Ivy League hockey player and Colorado Avalanche draft pick is joining the West Kelowna Warriors for the upcoming BC Hockey League season.
Forward Matthew Stienburg as drafted 63rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft before playing his freshman season with Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ivy League has cancelled its hockey season.
Stienberg is the second Ivy Leaguer to join the Warriors, after Wyllum Deveaux from Harvard.
Both are Nova Scotia natives — Deveaux from Sackville and Stienburg from Halifax. They played against each other as kids.
“We are thrilled to have Matthew join the Warriors,” said Warriors coach Simon Ferguson. “There was a reason why NHL teams were so high on Matthew, he plays fast, he plays mean and he is relentless on loose pucks.
He’s also big at six-foot-two, 195 pounds.
Stienburg was looking forward to the season at Cornell, but ’m trying to take some positives out of this situation and make the most out of my opportunity here in West Kelowna. I came here to win and develop my game further and I think Coach Ferguson and the management team here will give me a great opportunity to do that,” he said in a news release.
With Stienburg’s signings, the Warriors dealt away forward Brendan Pigeon to the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for future considerations. Pigeon, 19, had nine goals and 18 assists in 63 games for the Warriors last season.
The BCHL season is slated to begin in December.
—————
The Warriors have added three players to the roster following a recent training camp.
Forward Damon Jugnauth, 17, spent the last two seasons with Edge Prep School in Calgary. He’s the older cousin of Warriors defenceman Tyson Jugnauth.
The five-foot-10, 160-pound forward scored 12 goals and added 27 assists in 36 games played last season.
Forward Felix Trudeau, 17, spent the past season with Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y. The six-foot-one, 180-pound forward scored 30 goals and 35 assists in 55 games played. He has committed to play for the University of Maine.
Goalie Jay Thomson, 19, spent the last two seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
“Jay is a goaltender who is technically very sound and has an exceptional work ethic.”, said Ferguson. “Jay has come to West Kelowna looking for an opportunity in camp and has earned a spot through his play this past weekend.”