Two Okanagan recruits highlight the class of 2020 for the UBCO Heat women’s soccer team.
Head coach Craig Smith has inked 10 players for the next Canada West season, including Molly Race and Stefanie Young.
Goalkeepers: Alexa Blouin (Surrey), Molly Race (Vernon)
Defenders: Sophie Campbell (White Rock), Raina Kickbush (Grande Prairie, Alta.), Sonia Sarai (New Westminster), Holly Tarves (North Vancouver), Amanda White (Ottawa), Stefanie Young (Kelowna)
Midfielders/Forwards: Sophia Pol (Langley), Alyssa Scott (North Vancouver)
“We are very excited to welcome in this talented group of young players,” Smith said. “Combined with our strong group of returning players, we are looking forward to seeing the program grow to new heights.”
A 2019 graduate of Okanagan Mission Secondary, Young left the Okanagan out of high school and joined the Manitoba Bisons women's soccer team. Her brother, Spencer, a 2016 graduate of OKM, has played two seasons with the Heat men's squad.
Young was outstanding in her rookie year with the Bisons, her efforts earned her a spot on the Canada West All-Rookie team. Her 11 points (five goals, six assists) ranked sixth among all players in Canada West, and the freshman defender started all 14 matches for Manitoba.
“To have my family and friends have the opportunity to watch me play is special,” Young said. “I feel very fortunate to be able to attend the same university and play the same sport as my brother, Spencer. He has always been a huge role model for me, both as a person as well as a soccer player. To be able to share our athletic journey together is something that I am beyond grateful for.”
Race will look to make an instant impact between the posts for the Heat. She has started for the provincial team the past two seasons, and has competed around the world with Thompson Okanagan Football Club.
“The women's soccer team plays an exceptional style that suits me well,” Race said. “All of my teammates are great people to be around, and I cannot wait to work hard on the field and in the classroom.”