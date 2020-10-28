The West Kelowna Warriors’ second overtime win in as many nights was also a big one for charity.
On Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Royal LePage Arena, the Warriors raised $2,500, which was matched by Total Restoration after John Evans got the overtime winner.
“What a fantastic event. We raised $5,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation and win a heck of a hockey game. Thank you to all the Warriors fans for supporting the cause,” said Warriors president Warriors President Chris Laurie.
Evans needed just 42 extra seconds to snatch a 4-3 overtime win Saturday over the visiting Vipers in BC Hockey League pre-season Okanagan Cup action.
Just as they did Friday, the Warriors fought back from a 3-1 lead to get into overtime.
Evans also scored in regulation, while Stienburg and Bar Lev Wise notched the other goals for West Kelowna. Max Bulawaka, Reagan Milburn and Arquiett scored for the Snakes.
Vernon outshot West Kelowna 40-35. Cole Schwebius was the winning goaltender; Kobe Grant the loser.
In another 4-3 win Friday in Vernon, Elan Bar Lev Wise was the shootout hero at Kal Tire Place.
The Warriors trailed 3-1 heading into the third period, before getting even and battling through overtime and a three-player shootout.
Nick Ardanaz, Felix Trudeau and Matthew Stienburg were the Warriors’ scorers. Will Arquiett, Hunter Donohue and Nicholas Remissong replied for the Vipers.
Vernon outshot West Kelowna 28-19. Roman Basran earned the W in the Warriors’ net. Roan Clarke took the loss for the Snakes.
The Penticton Vees, meanwhile, saw their winning streak snapped at nine games.
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks skated out to a 3-0 lead just 15 minutes into a Saturday match-up and managed to hang on for a 4-2 win, just their second of the four-team Okanagan Cup tournament.
Luc Wilson and Ryan Upson mustered goals for the Vees, while Drew Bennet scored twice and Carter Loney and Joaquim Lemay also tallied for the Silverbacks.
Yaniv Perets started in net for the Vees. He was pulled after 20 minutes but still charged with the loss. Riley Kohonick picked up the win in the Silverbacks’ crease.
Salmon Arm began setting the stage Friday in Penticton with a goal early in the first period, then battling back in the second period to pull even 2-2 heading into the final stanza.
The game stayed deadlocked until Jackson Niedermayer snapped the tie with just under three minutes left to play in regulation time to secure the 3-2 victory for the Vees..
Niedermayer left the game just a minute later after being assessed a five-minute major penalty for charging.
Fin Williams and Jacob Quillan were the other Vees scorers. Wilson had a pair of assists.
The BCHL cancelled two other pre-season games this past weekend as a result of a player testing positive for COVID-19.
The league in a Saturday press release said that a member of the Surrey Eagles had been placed into quarantine as a result, while all other players and staff awaited test results.
As a precaution, the league cancelled scheduled Saturday matches featuring the Eagles and Langley Rivermen, and the Coquitlam Express and Chilliwack Chiefs.
The Warriors (5-4-0-1) are off next weekend and are slated to get back on the ice Friday, Nov. 6, in Salmon Arm (2-5-1-0) and Saturday, Nov. 7 at home.
Spectators are not allowed in the buildings. The regular season is set to begin Dec. 1.