A 3-2 win in Salmon Arm on Saturday gave the West Kelowna Warriors a split with the Silverbacks in BC Hockey League Okanagan Cup action this weekend.
Deegan Mofford snapped a 2-2 to score the winner for the Warriors. It was his third goal of the pre-season tournament.
The Warriors dropped a 5-4 decision to the Silverbacks on Friday.
On Saturday, Felix Trudeau gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Sam Schofield for Salmon Arm and Matthew Stienburg for West Kelowna traded goals in the second frame.
Drew Bennett evened the score at 2-2 early in the third.
On Friday, the Silverbacks outscored West Kelowna 3-1 in the middle frame to get the win.
The teams traded goals in the first with Drew Bennett scoring for Salmon Arm and Wyllum Deveaux for West Kelowna.
Danny Ciccarello scored two and Simon Tassy one for the visitors in the second period with Charles-Alexis Legault replying for West Kelowna.
Cicarrello got his hat-trick goal to start the third for Salmon Arm before Carter Wilkie and Deveaux answered for West Kelowna to make the game close.
The Warriors are now 3-2-0-1 halfway through the pre-season tournament. They’ll host the Penticton Vees on Friday and visit the Vees on Saturday.
This past Saturday, the Vees downed the Vernon Vipers 4-1. Jack Bar, Devlin O’Brien, Ryan McGuire and Luc Wilson scored for Penticton. Kjell Kjemhus replied for Vernon.