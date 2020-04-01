The West Kelowna Warriors forward John Evans will continue his hockey career at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, but not until he plays another season in the BC Hockey League.
Evans, 17, dominated the second half of the season registering 53 points in 62 games for the Warriors.
“We are very happy for John and his family”, said Warriors Head Coach Simon Ferguson in a news release.
“John led the offence for us in the second half of the year. We are excited to see him further his hockey career and education alongside Nick Ardanaz at a great school like New Hampshire. I am excited to see what John brings to the Warriors next season.”
Evans was able to elevate his play after the first couple months of
the season, taking over the Warriors scoring lead, and turning the heads of college and pro scouts.
The South Surrey native had options on where to play division one hockey but ultimately decided with UNH.
“I feel like when I head into UNH, I will have an opportunity to play right away and contribute. I also feel the conference UNH plays in best suits my style of play.”
Another positive for Evans is that his longtime teammate and friend Nick Ardanaz is also committed to UNH. Both players were named to the BCHL all-rookie team at the end of the regular season.
Evans knows he couldn’t do it all alone. “I would like to thank my family, my coaches, teammates and everyone involved in the West Kelowna Warriors organization,” he said.
Evans will return to the Warriors for the 2020-21.