Warriors receive their future considerations
The West Kelowna Warriors have now received their future consideration from several trades made during the 2019-20 BC Hockey League season.
Coming to the Warriors are forward Zach Brooks goaltender Zach Bennett and the rights to forward Adam Trotman.
On Jan. 10, the Warriors sent blue liner Austin Chorney to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Maxime Dumas and future considerations. The future consideration player is 6’2” power forward Brooks. Brooks, 18, spent two seasons with the Capitals. The Bromont, Que., native recorded 13 goals and 17 assists in 60 games with the Caps.
“We look forward to adding Zach to our roster,” said Warriors coach Simon Ferguson in a news release.. “Zach brings much needed size and speed to our lineup alongside having a great skill set.”
“I’m excited to join the Warriors and the community of West Kelowna”, said Brooks. “Playing in West Kelowna last season was memorable. They have a great venue and the fans have a great connection with the team.”
On Nov. 28,, the Warriors dealt forward Brandon Dent to the Nanaimo Clippers for future considerations, now revealed as goaltender Zach Bennett.
Bennett, 19, a native of Winnipeg, played 17 games last season with the Clippers registering a .927 save percentage and a 2.49 goals against average.
“We're excited to have Zach between the pipes”, said Simon Ferguson. "Zach brings experience and has been a top goalie everywhere he has played.
“ We feel … we have the potential to have the best goalie duo in the league.”
Bennett was delighted to be dealt to the Warriors. “I’m very excited to join the Warriors. I think this is a great opportunity for me heading into my final year of junior hockey.
“West Kelowna looks like a beautiful place to live. I look forward to exploring the city in my spare time.”
On Jan. 9, the Warriors sent blueliner Wyatt Head to the Coquitlam Express for defender Addison Macey and future considerations.
The consideration is Trotman, a 6’1”, 201-pound forward who has recently been accepted to Queen’s University (U Sports) where he will be studying engineering and commerce.
The Warriors will now have his junior hockey rights.
“This is a strong, veteran trio. They are high-character individuals who will certainly bring leadership and compete to the group,” said Warriors President Chris Laurie.
“We are pleased with how our roster is shaping up. There’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes by ownership, staff, and players.”
The Warriors plan more announcements this week about the latest community fundraiser and a new season ticket promotion.