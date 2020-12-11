Kaedan Korczak will wear the Maple Leaf on his chest once again, and he's hoping for another gold medal.
The Kelowna Rockets defenceman was named to Canada's 25-player roster on Friday for the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton beginning Dec. 25.
Korczak is a draft choice of the Vegas Golden Knights who won gold for Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup under-18 championship.
The Rockets' defenceman, from Yorkton, Sask., scored 11 goals and 38 assists last season. He was Kelowna's second-leading scorer.
Three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were chosen for tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 from a selection camp roster of 46 invited players.
Selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., was interrupted by a two-week quarantine because two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The Canadian team includes six veterans of the squad that won gold at the 2020 under-20 championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The Canadian team and nine other countries are scheduled to enter Edmonton's "bubble" on Sunday.
Canada opens the tournament Christmas Day against Germany.