The Kelowna Rockets said Wednesday they have entered a multi-year partnership with TRUE Hockey for sticks, skates and apparel.
TRUE Hockey will also get involved with marketing and community/player engagement.
“We’re excited to welcome TRUE Hockey to our corporate partner family,” said Bruce Hamilton, president and general manager of the Kelowna Rockets. “Together, we share a common vision of growing and celebrating the sport and we very much look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”
True Temper Sports has made golf club shafts for 70 years. True established a hockey division in 2000, and has since built 2 million hockey sticks.
“Our focus at TRUE Hockey is to supply players with the best performing products,” said Steve Sutherland, general manager of TRUE Hockey. “We are excited about our new relationship with the Rockets and look forward to working with this great franchise for years to come.”
TRUE Hockey as a brand launched in 2014.
With full control of the product, from R&D to distribution, TRUE Hockey is focused on “devotion to create the best performing hockey products and enhance player performance across the globe,” the company’s website says.
Novak, Peterek invited to Czech world junior camp
Kelowna Rockets forwards Pavel Novak and Jonas Peterek are among 32 players (18 forwards, 10 defencemen, and four goaltenders) to be invited to the Czech Republic’s under-20 training camp, the WHL team said this week.
The camp is used to help determine its roster for the 2021 world juniors.
The camp will be held in Rokycany, Czech Rep., from June 14-19.
Novak, 18, led the Rockets in scoring this season with 58 points (25G, 33A) in 55 games.
The Rockets drafted him 13th overall during the 2019 import draft, and he’s 85th on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings for the 2020 NHL draft.
Peterek, 19, was acquired at the trade deadline from the Calgary Hitmen. He appeared in 23 games with the Rockets, collecting five goals and 10 assists.
The 2021 WJC is to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.