With less than two months until the puck drops on the World Junior hockey championship, Hockey Canada has announced a roster of 46 players — including Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak — will attend training camp Nov. 16-Dec. 13 in Red Deer, Alta.
Korczak is coming off a career year. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect set career highs with 11 goals and 38 assists last season. His 180 shots on goal ranked second on the Rockets.
The players, including five goaltenders, 15 defencemen and 26 forwards, will compete for a chance to represent Canada at the World Juniors, Dec. 25-Jan. 5 in Edmonton.
Among the 46 players are six returnees who won gold last season in Czech Republic – Quinton Byfield (Newmarket, Ont./Sudbury, OHL), Bowen Byram (Cranbrook/Vancouver, WHL), Dylan Cozens (Whitehorse/Lethbridge, WHL), Jamie Drysdale (Toronto/Erie, OHL), Connor McMichael (Ajax, Ont./London, OHL) and Dawson Mercer (Bay Roberts, N.L./Chicoutimi, QMJHL).
“Although this has been a difficult year for our athletes and staff, we are excited to unveil the 46 players who will compete for a spot on Canada’s national junior team,” said Salmond. “We know our athletes are excited for the opportunity to defend gold on home ice this year, and we expect a highly competitive selection camp with a number of difficult decisions to be made when it comes time to select the players who will wear the Maple Leaf in Edmonton in December.”
Selection camp is to be held at the Westerner Park Centrium, home of the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels. To ensure the health and safety of all participants and the community at large, Hockey Canada will be closely following enhanced measures around testing and team protocols.
The selection camp will include practices and three intra-squad games, as well as six games against a team of Canadian university all-stars, before the team enters the bubble in Edmonton. The camp will take place in a cohort bubble and will be closed to the public and media.
Canada kicks off its tournament on Dec. 26 against Germany at 3 p.m. PT. TSN will broadcast all 28 tournament games and the 10 pre-tournament games that begin Dec. 20.