One of the first challenges for two Kelowna-area women participating in an off-road navigation rally in the U.S. was simply getting their Toyota Tacoma across the Canada-U.S. border.
But Liz Tough from West Kelowna and Sue Chapin from Peachland were determined to join the eight-day, 2,000-kilometre adventure on dirt roads, tracks, trails, and sand dunes across the American West.
“With the Canada-U.S. border closed to non-essential traffic due to COVID-19, we could not drive the truck across,” Tough said.
She and Chapin finally found a company to ship their vehicle across the border, and they joined 35 other teams last month in the 2020 Rebelle Rally, the first such navigation rally exclusively for women.
Participants cannot use GPS-enabled devices and have to rely instead on a compass, maps, hidden checkpoints, and other low-tech methods to navigate the course from Lake Tahoe to San Diego.
“The Rebelle is all about the women who compete,” Tough says. “Women from all walks of life, some with ample experience in motorsports, and some that have never competed in a rally before.”
She and Glavin started working on their driving and navigation skills last year in anticipation of joining the rally.
Registration cost is about US$13,000 and they were helped in their quest by a variety of sponsors.
“There were crazy early mornings and up to 12-hour days of navigating and driving,” Tough said of the rally. “We made mistakes more than once and got turned around several times. Tears were shed in happiness, compassion and disappointment.
“It was one that tested and pushed both of us in so many ways.”
Rally organizers say the event is the “ultimate road trip for adventurous women” that challenges them to “embrace and enhance their driving skills for future journeys.”
Chapin and Tough finished 29th among the 30 pairs of competitors in the 4x4 class. But as they were the only team from outside the U.S. to join the Rebelle Rally this year, they were awarded the International Cup, and received a $2,500 donation to the charity of their choice.
They have chosen the BC Cancer Foundation.
Tough is a bookkeeper and photographer, and Chapin works at the Summerland and District Credit Union. The pair met in 2013 when they were both members of the White Sails A Cappella Chorus, a local chapter of Sweet Adelines International.
Despite the physical and emotional toll the adventure can cost, Tough says the duo plans a return.
“Was the Rebelle worth it? Was it worth the sacrifices and hard work over the last year? Would we consider competing again? One hundred percent, yes, it was absolutely worth it and yes, we will be competing again,” she said.
Full details of the pair's adventure is on cantoydivas.com.