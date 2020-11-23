Adam Morrison is not yet 30 years old. He was a Philadelphia Flyers draft choice after four seasons in the Western Hockey League.
For the past nine years, he’s played professionally.
Yet, even Morrison says there’s a noticeable difference between the players he’s coaching today in Kelowna Minor Hockey and when he was rising through the ranks as a young goaltender.
“From watching some of these young players, what they can do on the ice, what they can do with the puck, it’s pretty remarkable these days,” Morrison said. “And the same thing for goalies. There’s so much access to information, video and different training techniques, it’s only making the position that much more advanced.”
You know what else helps? Having five professional hockey players helping coach them.
Morrison is one of the young pros helping at KMHA this season.
His former junior teammate on the Saskatoon Blades, Curtis Hamilton, ex-Kelowna Rockets stars Brandon McMillan and Tyler Mosienko, and Dustin Sylvester (Kootenay Ice) are the others. They found themselves without work after COVID-19 kiboshed hockey across the globe in March.
It led them to KMHA and coaching gigs this fall.
Five young guys, in the prime of their lives, it must have been an easy transition. Right?
“I’m still figuring it out as I go, for sure,” Hamilton said with a laugh. “But I think that’s every level of coaching.”
Yup, coaching kids takes patience, creativity and more patience. When that fails, try being more patient. Your accolades up to that point don’t seem to unlock the secrets of coaching kids, or give you a headstart on winning games.
Hamilton won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2011 World Junior Championships. He’s played for the Edmonton Oilers and across Europe.
He was playing for the Belfast Giants last season while finishing his Master’s degree in Sports Management at Ulster University in Northern Ireland when the pandemic struck.
Still, he said he’s come to some remarkable realizations about the sport today, just by watching the kids.
“Hockey has changed so much now,” said Hamilton, 28. “These kids have so much more resources, and the expectations — of not only them but, I think, the coaches — has changed considerably. Not every team has a dad that’s coaching. It’s other people who want to be there, who want to pursue coaching (as a career).”
Brandon McMillan has the most NHL experience among the group, having scored 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) over 171 games for the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks.
He’s a silver-medal winner himself from the 2010 World Juniors, and helped the Rockets win the 2009 WHL championship.
McMillan may also have the most coaching experience, having worked with local hockey academies when he was a younger man.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said of his time with KMHA. “I thought it was super-beneficial for myself, as well, getting out there with the kids and teaching them, seeing that drive at such a young age.
“I don’t remember it being like this when I was young,” he added, smiling. “It was great.”
He’s skated with an under-13 team for about two months, but isn’t sure how much longer he can coach this season. McMillan has signed with Nizhnekamsk Neftekhimik of the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League.
He’s still waiting to finalize visas and travel arrangements, but admits now that he’s 30 he’s started to think about what’s next.
Considering he’s now a father for the first time (McMillan and his wife have a three-year-old daughter), getting a chance to work with kids has been enlightening.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “Something I think I wanted to get myself into after hockey is coaching, or being in the game at some level, some how. Just that experience for myself, too, talking with kids, seeing how they react to certain things was a lot of fun for me.”
With all the coaching the kids are getting, and the structure that surrounds them, onlookers might believe Canada’s minor hockey system is preparing a new generation of budding professionals from the earliest ages.
But Morrison says the young players haven’t said anything to him — at least not yet — about what it takes to reach the highest levels of the sport. For now, he says, they appear to be focused on just having fun.
However, Morrison says if they do ask him about becoming a pro hockey player, he wants to be encouraging, but honest.
“It can happen,” he says
But, just as much, hockey offers life experience, health and even the chance to have your education paid for (WHL clubs offer scholarships to Canadian universities)
You just have to be honest with kids, too.
“I wouldn’t dodge the question with rainbows and butterflies,” Morrison said.
That’s because Morrison has lived the trials and tribulations of minor pro hockey.
After the Philadelphia Flyers chose him 81st overall in the 2009 NHL draft, Morrison embarked on a pro career that included two games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins. The bulk of his career has been spent with ECHL teams, but he last season jumped to Great Britain and the Fife Flyers.
The British-based Elite Ice Hockey League offers educational opportunities for its players, so Morrison was also working on a psychology degree while playing.
At age 29, he’s found himself thinking more about his next phase in life.
It makes him ideally suited to answer the questions about pro hockey, if and when they are asked.
Just making the WHL — just one of the many steps on an NHL trajectory — required tremendous sacrifices. So what would he tell a 12-year-old kid about making money from hockey?
“The truth,” he said. “Because that’s the most important thing. It’s the hardest thing you’ll ever attempt to do in your life.”