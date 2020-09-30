The West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees started the four-team Okanagan Cup hockey tournament with two wins apiece on the weekend.
The four Okanagan BC Hockey League teams are holding a two-month tournament prior to the start of the regular season in December.
The West Kelowna Warriors, Penticton Vees, Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will face each other four times each and play 12 games in total.
Semifinals are Nov. 13 and the final on Nov. 14.
The tournament will feature 27 games in total.
Elan Bar Lev Wise scored just 10 seconds into the first period as his Warriors cruised to a 4-1 win over the Vipers at Royal LePage Place.
Felix Trudeau collected two goals and Deegan Mofford had the other for West Kelowna, while Ryan Shostak was Vernon’s only scorer.
In the back half Saturday at Kal Tire Place, the hometown Vipers led 1-0 after the first period, but couldn’t find a reply for two second-period goals from Mofford and Carter Wilkie, as the Warriors skated to a 2-1 win.
Penticton Vees outscored the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 15-2 in their two games.
Vees starting netminder Yaniv Perets stopped all 20 shots he faced to pick up the shutout in Friday’s 7-0 thrashing of the ‘Backs.
Tristan Amonte and Quinn Hutson each scored twice, while Devlin O’Brien, Jackson Niedermayer and Drew Elser notched singles.
The Vees went right back to work Saturday and scored four times in the first period as they handed Salmon Arm another convincing 8-2 loss.
Kaeden Lane stopped 20 of 22 shots to earn his first win in the BCHL.
Hutson had another pair, as did Luc Wilson, while Niedermayer, O’Brien, Jack Bar and Ryan Upson also bulged the twine.
All games in the tournament will be broadcast online on Hockey TV and some games will be shown on Shaw TV. No fans are permitted at the games for now under B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The 2020-21 regular season is scheduled to start Dec. 1.
ICE CHIPS: The Vees have traded overage defenceman Peter Muzyka to the Powell River Kings for future considerations. Muzyka was slated to attend Cornell University this fall, but the school’s hockey season was cancelled due to the pandemic. BCHL teams can only have six 20-year-olds on their rosters, meaning Muzyka, who carded just three assists in 39 games for the Vees last season, was the odd man out.
The Nanaimo Clippers and Victoria Grizzles were the only other BCHL teams in action this past weekend. The Clippers won 2-1 and 4-3, respectively.
The rest of the league begins exhibition play this weekend using structures similar to the Okanagan Cup.