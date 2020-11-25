B.C. Hockey League officials have been forced to postpone the start of the regular season. Teams were expect to begin play Dec. 2, but the provincial health office last week banned most travel until at least Dec. 7 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The BCHL is now hoping to drop the puck Dec. 8.
“If the PHO extends their current restrictions beyond Dec. 7, we have the option of moving the start date to after the holidays, but it is our intention to begin play once the current order expires,” BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb said in a press release Monday.
“Our objective from the beginning, when we worked out our COVID-19 safety plan with the PHO, was to allow our players to have a season, but we want to make sure it is under the safest conditions possible.”
“Should the season start be delayed past Dec. 8, the players that choose to go home for the holidays will be required to adhere to travel guidelines, including going into isolation for 14 days prior to joining their team,” added BCHL executive director Steven Cocker.
A revised regular-season schedule will be released in the coming weeks for a Dec. 8 start.
Once it does get underway, the West Kelowna Warriors will have a new player in the lineup.
The Warriors acquired forward Wyatt Schlaht from the Chilliwack Chiefs in exchange for future considerations.
The 20-year-old Denver, Colo., native scored 10 goals and added 13 assists for the Surrey Eagles last season in the BC Hockey League. The Chiefs acquired him at the start of the preseason.
Schlaht is committed to play at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, next season.
After acquiring Schlaht, the Warriors sent forward Deegan Mofford to the Merritt Centennials for future considerations.
Mofford scored 10 goals and six assists in 26 games for the Warriors last season.
