Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has been invited to attend Team Canada's virtual junior team summer development camp, Hockey Canada announced on Tuesday.
The camp is set to take place online from July 27-31.
“We are excited to begin preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with this group of 41 players, and our full staff, at our online camp,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada. “We believe we have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that are eager to represent Canada during the holiday season.”
Korczak is coming off of a career year.
The Vegas Golden Knights prospect was won the Rockets top defenceman award for the second consecutive season while setting new career highs with 11 goals and 38 assists in 60 games. His 180 shots on goal ranked second among all Rockets players.
Five goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 26 forwards are to attend the five-day virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education.
The roster includes seven players who helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Juniors.
Of the 41 players, 16 were selected at the 2019 NHL draft, 22 will hope to have their name called at the 2020 draft, two are eligible in 2021 and one is eligible in 2022.
In addition, Michael Dyck (Lethbridge, Alta./Vancouver, WHL) and Mitch Love (Quesnel/Saskatoon, WHL) have been named assistant coaches, working alongside head coach André Tourigny (Nicolet, Que./Ottawa, OHL), who were announced earlier this year.
The 2021 WJC will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5
Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright, the CHL rookie of the year this past season after being granted entry into the league a year early, will get a shot to be on the team.
Forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Alexis Lafreniere, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, and defencemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale return from the squad that won gold in the Czech Republic in January.
Lafreniere, the projected top pick in this year’s NHL draft, has been invited, but is not required to attend. All five goaltenders — Brett Brochu, Sebastian Cossa, Dylan Garand, Taylor Gauthier and Tristan Lennox — are newcomers.