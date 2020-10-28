West Kelowna Warriors forward Carter Wilkie will continue his hockey career at the Rochester Institute of Technology in the NCAA.
Wilkie, 20, joined the Warriors midway through last season as a part of a trade with the Chilliwack Chiefs.
Since joining the Warriors, Wilkie has registered 15 goals and 16 assists in 40 games.
“We are very happy for Carter and his family”, said Warriors coach Simon Ferguson. “Carter was a great leader for us in the second half of last year. We are excited to see him further his hockey career and education at a great school like RIT. I am excited to see what Carter brings to the Warriors in what is his final year of junior hockey.”
Wilkie was touted as the most talented player in the BCHL not yet committed to a university. He admits it’s been quite a journey for him. “It feels amazing to be committed,” he said. “It’s something I’ve worked hard for and finally got. It was a long process but I’m grateful and appreciate everyone along the way who helped me.”
Wilkie was able to elevate his play since joining the Warriors last season, taking an immediate leadership role that turned the heads of scouts.