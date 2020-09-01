Former NHL defenceman and Kelowna Rocket Josh Gorges has joined the West Kelowna Warriors as their director of player development.
After winning the Memorial Cup as Rockets captain in 2004, the undrafted Gorges went on to play 13 seasons in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. His best years were in Montreal where he became one of the league’s most reliable defenders.
After retirement, Gorges moved back to Kelowna, where’s he’s been involved with various charity fundraisers and unofficially working with the Rockets.
“We are excited to have Josh on board”, said Warriors coach Simon Ferguson. “He brings 13 years of NHL experience as well as various coaching and development knowledge. He will be working with our players, both on and off the ice, and they will all benefit a lot from the opportunity to learn from a professional of his calibre.î
Gorges said he’s happy to be back in hockey with the BC Hockey League team.
“I’m just really excited to be back working in the game of hockey and help bring that championship mentality back to the Warriors organization,” he said in a news release. “I hope to make an impact here using my experience I have gained playing this game and help develop these young players into professionals and help them develop their skills, but probably more importantly the mental side of the game and hockey IQ.”