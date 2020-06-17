The West Kelowna Warriors of the BC Hockey League have acquired forward Jarrett Penner from Saskatchwewan's Notre Dame Hounds in exchange for Ryan Upson.
Penner, 19, comes to the Warriors after spending the past two seasons in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.
The Saskatoon native recorded 19 goals and 18 assists in 53 games with the Hounds.
“We look forward to adding Jarrett to our roster," said Warriors Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “He is an impact player who will help us up front right away. He has a good skill set to go along with his large frame”.
Upson leaves the Warriors with three goals and nine assists this season in 54 games played.