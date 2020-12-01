Kelowna has lost the 2021 Brier, officially.
Curling Canada announced Tuesday afternoon it hopes to host four major championships using a hub city concept in Calgary.
Kelowna's Prospera Place had been slated to host in March the Tim Hortons Brier, Canada's national men's curling championship.
“Although we are disappointed that Prospera Place will not be hosting the 2021 Brier, we understand why and look forward to hosting this iconic curling event once things return to normal,” said Terry Armstrong, a vice-president for GSL Group, owners of Prospera Place.
Curling Canada hopes to hold the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Brier, the World Men’s Curling Championship and the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.
Dates for the events will be announced later as Curling Canada works with local, provincial and national health authorities to set up the facility in a so-called bubble environment.
Curling Canada has received provisional approval for the hub city concept and health protocols from Alberta Health and is continuing to consult with the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will continue working closely with both agencies to ensure the health of athletes, officials and the host community.
According to Curling Canada, because 2021 world championships are still scheduled for women’s, men’s and mixed doubles— with all three playing prominent roles in deciding which countries qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing—there was an even higher level of importance in staging the Season of Champions events.
“It’s been a difficult few months, obviously, so I’m very happy to see these events taking place in a safe environment, and very happy for the fans as they will have something to look forward to,” added Kerri Einarson, whose Gimli, Man., team prevailed at the 2020 Scotties and will be Team Canada in the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. “We understand these are strange times with some accompanying challenges that go beyond sport, but as athletes, we embrace challenges and will do our best to thrive under whatever circumstances we find ourselves in.”
The scheduled host cities for the 2021 events (Fredericton, N.B., for the Canada Cup; Oakville, Ont., for the Continental Cup; Thunder Bay, Ont., for the Scotties; Kelowna for the Brier; and Ottawa for the World Men’s Curling Championship) have all agreed to host Curling Canada championships in the future, organizers said in a press release.
While Curling Canada announced Thunder Bay would host the 2022 Tournament of Hearts, no such announcement was made about the 2022 Brier.
For health and safety reasons, there will be no Wild Card play-in game the night before the start of round-robin play in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier. Formats for all three Canadian championship events will be announced at a later date.