The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club are planning to hold Brendan Ritchie Day on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Throughout December, the Warriors will be selling #Hope4Brendan rubber band bracelets with all proceeds going toward the Ritchie family to distribute to the Pulmonary Hyper-tension Association of Canada.
The bracelets can be purchased by visiting or calling the Warriors office at 250-769-7051.
“We want to honour a true Warrior.” said Warriors President Chris Laurie of his team’s superfan.
“Dec. 12 marks the eighth anniversary Brendan has been fighting the battle with Pulmonary Hypertension. His resilience and determination has been remarkable.”
Bracelets are $10 each or you can purchase three of them for only $20.
The Warriors will sell these bracelets and ask everyone to show your support Dec. 12 by wearing the bracelet and posting on social media tagging the Warriors and using the hashtag #Hope4Brendan.
Brendan’s mother, Kristine Ritchie, says the funds will go a long way to support people like Brendan and others dealing with Pulmonary Hypertension.
“We feel like this donation will promote research that will lead to medications to better the lives of those living with Pulmonary Hypertension, both in Canada and potentially worldwide.”