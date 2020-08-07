Canadian Julia (The Jewel) Budd to fight Jessy Miele in Bellator 244 co-main event

Canadian featherweight Julia (The Jewel) Budd will face Jessy (The Widowmaker) Miele on Aug. 21 in the co-main event of Bellator 244. Canadian Julia Budd flexes as she defended her Bellator featherweight title from Israel’s Olga Rubin in the first round, in Thackerville, Okla., Friday, July 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bellator, Lucas Noonan, *MANDATORY CREDIT*