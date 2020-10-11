Toronto Maple Leafs sign Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract worth $900,000

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jimmy Vesey (13) gets blocked by Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Cody Ceci (83) as teammate Frederik Andersen (31) keeps an eye on the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract Sunday evening.

The contract is valued at $900,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette