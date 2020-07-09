SAN ANTONIO - Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith continued his strong play on the Korn Ferry Tour on Thursday.
Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., shot a 5-under 67 in the opening round of the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
Pendrith is tied for eighth, three strokes behind co-leaders John Oda and Andy Pope of the United States.
The 29-year-old Pendrith is coming off a career-best tie for third last week at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, bumping him up to 26th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings.
The top 25 at a cutoff in the fall of 2021 earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.
Vancouver's Stuart Macdonald shot 4-under 68 on Thursday, Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., carded a 70 and Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., settled for a 73.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.