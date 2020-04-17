Flutie says Canada should be proud of Hubbard being Heisman Trophy finalist

Canadian Chuba Hubbard will have a tough act to follow this season.
His own.
The 20-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta., was the NCAA rushing leader last season, running for 1,936 yards and 21 TDs. That left the Oklahoma State star eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, presented annually to American college football's top player.
Joe Burrow, a quarterback with the LSU Tigers, captured the award.
No Canadian has ever won the Heisman, In fact Hubbard was just the fourth Canuck to be nominated, joining Washington State running back Rueben Mayes (North Battleford, Sask., 10th in 1984), Michigan State offensive lineman Tony Mandarich (Oakville, Ont., sixth in 1988), and Michigan running back Tim Biakabutuka (Montreal, eighth in 1995).
All three went on to play in the NFL.
Should the 2020 American college football season go as planned — there's definite uncertainty given the COVID-19 pandemic — the six-foot-one, 207-pound Hubbard will definitely be a top candidate for both the Heisman and Doak Walker award (U.S. college football's top running back).
And if Hubbard were to become the first Canadian to capture American university football's top individual award, former CFL star Doug Flutie — the '84 Heisman Trophy winner — said it would be a huge accomplishment for the sport north of the border.
"I think Canada would take a lot of pride in that," Flutie said. "Even to be in the mix, to be in the running, I think Canadians can take a lot of pride in that.
"I think it says a lot for how far the programs have come up there. Obviously they're making great strides."
Flutie, 57, said people need not look further than Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., who's drawn plenty of interest heading into next week's NFL draft. The six-foot-five, 229-pound Claypool led the Irish in receiving last season (66 catches, 1,037 yards, 13 TDs) while playing in all 13 games.
"Look at Chase Claypool," said Flutie, a colour commentator for Notre Dame Football on NBC. "I mean Chase, athleticially, (is) second to none on the field.
"You can tell year after year more and more Canadian prospects are flourishing."
Ottawa's Neville Gallimore, a six-foot-two, 304-pound defenisve tackle at Oklahoma, is another top-ranked Canadian prospect for this year's NFL draft.
Flutie spent eight seasons in Canada with B.C. (1990-91), Calgary (1992-95) and Toronto (1996-97) before returning to the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 1998. Six times he was named the CFL's outstanding player and won three Grey Cups, being named game MVP each time.
Flutie is a member of both the U.S. College Football Hall of Fame (2007) and Canadian Football Hall of Fame (2008). He has also been enshrined into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame (2007) and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame (2009).
Hubbard opted to remain at Oklahoma State this year rather than declare for the NFL draft.
"I fight back and forth with that because you can make an argument for either side of it," Flutie said. "It's one less year you play professional football, it's one less year of earning money and there's another chance for injury.
"All those things come into play but I never would've passed up my senior year (at Boston College) for anything. He's got a good opportunity in front of him and he's taking a shot at making the most of it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.