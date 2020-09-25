Toronto FC starts strange new chapter in East Hartford with game against Columbus

Toronto FC players train at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn. in a handout photo. The team opens play at its pandemic home away from home on Sunday when it entertains Eastern Conference leader Columbus Crew SC. For fourth-place Toronto, it's another chance to derail a team riding a six-game undefeated streak after edging New York City FC 1-0 midweek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC MANDATORY CREDIT