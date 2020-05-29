Some fans allowed in stadiums when Russian soccer returns

FILE - In this Sunday, May 12, 2019 file photo, Fans cheer as Zenit team players celebrate their victory after the Russian premier league soccer match between CSKA Moscow and Zenit in St. Petersburg, Russia. Zenit won their match against CSKA Moscow to win the Russian premier league soccer title. Fans will be allowed in the stadiums when the Russian soccer league restarts next month. Under a plan drawn up by Russian soccer authorities and approved by a state regulatory agency, spectators will be allowed to attend matches if they don’t exceed 10% of the stadium’s capacity. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin, File)