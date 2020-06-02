F1 will start with 2 races at the Austrian GP in July

FILE - In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 file photo, a view of the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, southern Austria. Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double-header in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix. The first 10 F1 races have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the targeted start date is July 5 in Austria. (Christian Bruna, Pool via AP, File)