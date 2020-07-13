Experts believe Edmonton will change its CFL team name

Edmonton Eskimos president and CEO Len Rhodes speaks to reporters in Edmonton on November 3, 2012. As pressure mounts for professional sports teams to shed racist or stereotypical names mounts, experts believe the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos will soon announce a name change. But while sports teams often switch up their logos to shore up memorabilia revenue, experts say a name change can be a trickier, lengthier process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan