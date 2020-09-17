Breakout slugger Teoscar Hernandez returns to Toronto Blue Jays lineup

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez is congratulated by teammates after his three-run home run, breaking a 2-2 tie, in 10th inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, in Boston. Hernandez is back in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after missing almost two weeks due to oblique strain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Krupa