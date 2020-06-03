Two-time Olympic gold medallist Haley Irwin retires from national hockey team

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Haley Irwin has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team. Haley Irwin of Canada (21) reacts after Canada beat the USA 3-2 to win the women's gold medal ice hockey game in overtime at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum