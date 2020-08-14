OTTAWA - The Ottawa Aces have signed French back Gavin Marguerite.
The 24-year-old came through the Toulouse academy system, scoring 40 tries in 70 games with Toulouse after making his first-team debut in 2016. The six-foot-two 194-pounder joined the Catalan Dragons earlier this year.
The Aces previously signed French international halfback Louis Jouffret, scrum half Tom Gilmore, Welsh international hooker Matty Fozard, forward Sam Wilde and twin brother props Ted and James (Jay) Chapelhow.
The Aces are scheduled to begin play next season in League 1, the third tier of English rugby league.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.