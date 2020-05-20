Unable to practise at training facility, Impact player breaks foot on routine jog

Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (6) passes the ball past Haiti midfielder Steeven Saba (19) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Montreal Impact's inability to hold individual workouts at their training facility has proved to be costly. The MLS club reported Wednesday that midfielder Steeven Saba will be sidelined eight to 12 weeks after breaking his left foot "on a routine jog" near his home in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ross D. Franklin