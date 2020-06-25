Scott hopes heat and altitude will help hometown Utah at NWSL Challenge Cup

Canada's Desiree Scott, centre, competes for the ball against Sweden's Lina Hurtig, right, during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Sweden at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. If the home-town Utah Royals have any advantage going into the NWSL Challenge Cup, it's training in the heat and altitude of Utah. But Scott, one of two Canadians on the Royals roster, says anything can happen in a World Cup-style tournament. The eight team-tournament kicks off Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francisco Seco