Bruins' Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019 file photo, Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) works against Colorado Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston. The Avalanche acquired Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Colorado sent Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)