Carlson, Hedman, Josi named finalists for Norris trophy as NHL's top defenceman

In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 file photo, Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, of Switzerland, plays against the St. Louis Blues in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. John Carlson of the Washington Capitals, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Josi are the finalists for the 2019-20 Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top defenceman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey, File