Colby Cave's teammate Cooper Marody writes tribute song for memorial fund

Edmonton Oilers centre Colby Cave (12) celebrates his goal with teammate Josh Currie during third period NHL action against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa on February 28, 2019. Edmonton Oilers prospect Cooper Marody has written a song in memory of teammate Colby Cave to raise money for a memorial fund. Cave, from Battleford, Sask., died April 11 in a Toronto hospital after suffering a brain bleed. Marody's song "Agape" will be released Friday on Apple Music and Spotify. Proceeds go to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund established by the Oilers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld