NHL's hub-city concept intrigues Flames general manager Brad Treliving

Calgary Flames General Manager Brad Treliving speaks at a press conference in Calgary on November 29, 2019. When, where and how are Flames general manager's Brad Treliving's top questions to the NHL spitballing a hub-city concept to resume a season on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Flames GM feels those questions are answerable, however. He'd like Calgary to be considered as a hub city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal